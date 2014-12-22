Carl Zeiss agrees collaboration with Oraya

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
FRANKFURT Dec 22 Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec said late on Monday it had signed a deal with Oraya Therapeutics under which it will provide funding to the U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.
In return, Carl Zeiss Meditec will receive rights to a stake in Oraya, reaching up to a majority, after two years, the company said, without saying how much funding it would provide to the U.S.-based firm.
Oraya has over the past few years developed a low energy radiation therapy called "Oraya Therapy" for the eye disease wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and introduced it to the market, according to Carl Zeiss Meditec.
Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute