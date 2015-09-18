Croatia's law on franc loans may pose risk to stability - ECB

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Croatia's law converting
loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros may reduce the
country's international reserves, posing a risk to its economic
stability, the European Central Bank said on Friday.
"The conversion of the loans as envisaged by the draft law
may result in a decline in the international reserves of the
Republic of Croatia, which may in turn have undesired
consequences on the country's macroeconomic stability," the ECB
said in a legal opinion.
Croatia's parliament approved the law earlier on Friday, a
move expected to impose costs of up to 8 billion kuna ($1.20
billion) on local banks.
