UPDATE 2-Croatian court says eight banks over-charged on loans

(Adds judge suggesting settlement, another bank appeals)
By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, July 4 A Croatian court ordered eight
commercial banks on Thursday to recalculate loans indexed in
Swiss francs in the national kuna currency at a fixed interest
rate, saying they had overcharged loanholders.
Four of the banks said they would appeal against the
verdict, which local media portrayed as a victory for consumers
whose rights the country's four-day-old membership of the
European Union would enhance.
The other four banks, which are also expected to appeal,
were not available for comment and the central bank, which
regulates and monitors the banking system, declined to comment.
The lawsuit was filed by Potrosac, a consumer protection
group, on behalf of 100,000 citizens who had in the past decade
taken loans pegged to the franc, three-quarters of them housing
loans.
The loans had been offered at a variable interest rate, at a
time when the franc was relatively weak. But the Swiss currency
rose sharply in value after the global financial crisis started
in 2008, leading to higher monthly instalments for clients.
On top of that, the banks raised interest rates, citing
higher costs of capital and money market rates. As a result,
monthly instalments rose on average by around 50 percent.
"We don't believe all the views in this case were equally
taken into account and therefore we will appeal the
first-instance verdict," said Hypo Group Alpe Adria - one of the
eight banks - in an emailed statement to Reuters.
UniCredit Bank Austria, where UniCredit places
most of its central and east European business, also said it
would appeal, as did Hungary's OTP.
PBZ, majority owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, also said
it would appeal, adding that the verdict was "factually and
legally unfounded".
A PRECEDENT FOR CONSUMERS?
Judge Radovan Dobronic said the banks had violated the
interest of their clients by "changing the interest rates in an
untransparent manner".
"This was against the law on consumer protection ... Such
behaviour of banks is forbidden in the future," Dobronic said,
adding the banks had failed to provide all details so that loan
seekers could make an informed decision.
He called upon the banks to reach a settlement with the
clients.
The other four lenders affected by the ruling were Austrian
Erste, Raiffeisen Bank, Splitska Banka, a
unit of Societe Generale, and Sberbanka.
If the ruling is confirmed, the banks will have to
recalculate the sum owed on each loan in kuna and offer it to
clients at a fixed interest rate.
The majority of loans in Croatia are now indexed to the euro
while loans denominated in francs are no longer offered.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Igor
Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)