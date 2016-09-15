Croatia hit with lawsuit for franc-loan conversion law

ZAGREB, Sept 15 The Croatian government is
facing its first lawsuit for forcing local banks to convert
Swiss franc loans into euros, Foreign Minister Miro Kovac said
on Thursday.
Failure to strike a deal with the country's lenders could
undermine Croatia's efforts to reduce its public debt and budget
deficits.
Local media said Italy's UniCredit had filed a
suit before the Washington-based international investment court
opposing the forced conversion. UniCredit, owner of Croatia's
biggest lender Zagrebacka Banka, was not immediately available
for comment.
"The first lawsuit has arrived. We will try to find a
solution that will not burden our budget and will protect the
citizens who took such loans," Kovac said.
The previous Social Democrat-led government pushed through a
law before an election late last year ordering banks to convert
loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros at their own
expense, imposing about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of losses
on them.
Kovac said the Social Democrats, who lost the late 2015
election, had not thoroughly thought through the conversion and
had implemented it in a populist manner.
The European Commission asked the new government in July to
rethink the law, saying it disproportionately hurt local lenders
and was applied retroactively in a way that undermined investor
confidence.
Banks in Croatia and many other eastern European countries
extended Swiss-franc loans during the credit boom in the 2000s,
primarily for mortgages or commercial property purchases, to
take advantage of low Swiss interest rates.
When the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of
the franc early in 2015 and the franc surged, the loans became
far more expensive to repay for local borrowers.
Hungary's government forced local lenders to convert the
loans in late 2014, and Poland is still trying to resolve its
own foreign-currency mortgage problems.
More than 90 percent of Croatia's local banks are owned by
parent companies in the European Union. Some have asked the
Croatian Constitutional Court to assess whether the forced loan
conversion is in line with the constitution and indicated that
they may seek international arbitration.
Croatia had a snap election last weekend after the collapse
of the previous short-lived coalition. The conservative HDZ
party won the most seats and began talks with potential partners
in a future coalition government this week.
Once a new government is formed it must reply to the
objections of the European Commission. Officials in the
caretaker government have indicated that talks could be held
with lenders to try to resolve the forced-conversion issue,
although it will now be up to the new administration to take
action on the issue.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)