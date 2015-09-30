Croatia central bank provides liquidity for Swiss franc loan swap

ZAGREB, Sept 30 Croatian central bank held a reverse repo auction on Wednesday, its first in six years, in an effort to provide sufficient kuna liquidity for the banks as they convert Swiss franc loans into euro-denominated ones.

The central bank said it had provided 1.19 billion kuna ($174.14 million) at a weekly rate of 0.8 percent, the total amount demanded by the banks.

Parliament approved a bill this month converting all Swiss franc loans to euros at the rate that was in force when the loans were granted, with the banks bearing the cost of exchange rate fluctuations. The franc has risen sharply in value since the Swiss National Bank ditched a 1.20 per euro peg in January.

The banks have said the forced conversion, which will cost them an estimated 8.5 billion kuna, is not legal and that they will take legal action..

Croatia's centre-left government faces voters in November.

Local interest rates have risen in recent days and the kuna, which is kept in a tightly managed float against the euro , has come under pressure as banks use their kuna liquidity to buy euros for the conversion. Croatia's overnight interbank rate was quoted at 1.13 percent on Wednesday.

The central bank has estimated it will lose around 1 billion euros in currency reserves due to the conversion.

On Tuesday, a Croatian treasury bill auction failed as shrinking kuna liquidity hit demand. Some 701 million kuna of T-bills matures later this week. ($1 = 6.8336 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans)