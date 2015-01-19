Croatia fixes Swiss franc rate to help local debtors

ZAGREB Jan 19 Croatia will fix the exchange
rate of the Swiss franc against its kuna currency for one year
to ease the burden on local borrowers after last week's surge in
the franc's value, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on
Monday.
"The exchange rate will be fixed at 6.39 kuna per one Swiss
franc for one year. Thus, we get respite to find a
longer-lasting solution. The government is here to protect its
citizens," Milanovic said.
He said the cost of the decision would be taken by the
banks. The decision requires parliamentary approval.
There are some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia denominated
in the Swiss francs. Their value rose by 4 billion kuna ($600
million) to some 27 billion kuna last week after the Swiss
central bank lifted its cap on the franc.
Currently the Swiss franc is worth 7.56 kuna.
($1 = 6.6128 kuna)
