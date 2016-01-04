Croatia draws 7 bids for LNG terminal on Krk

SARAJEVO Jan 4 Croatia has received seven bids
to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the island of
Krk in the northern Adriatic, LNG Croatia said on Monday.
EU member Croatia is looking to reduce its reliance on
Russian gas imports.
The proposed terminal would be able to receive, store and
re-gasify LNG, opening Croatia up to imports from LNG suppliers
such as Qatar.
The project, with a nominal capacity of 6 billion cubic
metres, is expected to require investment of around 600 million
euros ($655.50 million).
LNG Croatia, a joint venture between power utility HEP and
gas system operator Plinacro, said it had received four bids
from industrial investors and three from financial investors for
the project, which it aims to complete by mid-2019.
"All potential investors are world-class companies/funds
with strong backgrounds in gas industry and financial
businesses," the company said in a statement.
"The evaluation process by legal and financial advisers and
technical experts begins," it said, without naming the bidders.
The Croatian government in July declared the project to be
of strategic interest, which should simplify procedures for
obtaining location and construction permits.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
