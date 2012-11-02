Croatia's power board HEP issues $500 mln bond

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
ZAGREB Nov 2 Croatia's state-owned power board HEP, one of the country's biggest companies, has launched a $500 million bond issue at 6.25 percent, Thomson Reuters' IFR service reported on Friday.
HEP is a key driver in Croatia's energy investment programme, which the future European Union member hopes will revive the economy after four years of contraction. Croatia is scheduled to join the EU next July.
Morgan Stanley and UniCredit have been appointed as lead arrangers for the issue, which matures in 2017.
The bond will be priced later on Friday, IFR said.
HEP will use funds raised by the bond to modernise existing production and transmission facilities as well as new infrastructure for which it is seeking foreign strategic partners.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei