Croatia challenges arbitration in favour of MOL over INA dispute

ZAGREB Feb 1 Croatia has appealed against an arbitration ruling which said that corruption was not proven in relation to the management of energy firm INA by Hungary's MOL, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday.

Croatia, which owns close to 45 percent in INA, and energy group MOL, which has almost 50 percent, have been at odds for years over management rights and investment policy in INA.

The ruling by a Geneva-based United Nations arbitration commission, made public in December, said evidence presented by Croatia in a lawsuit against MOL was insufficient to prove that certain contracts from 2009 were the result of corrupt activities.

"Croatia has appealed to the Swiss Federal Court. We hope that during the court procedure, in the next several months, our arguments will be adequately valued," Plenkovic said.

After the arbitration ruling, Croatia said it would buy back MOL's stake in INA.

Croatia put on trial its former Prime Minister, Ivo Sanader, for allegedly taking bribes from MOL in 2009 to give it a dominant role in INA. The case is still on court. Both MOL and Sanader deny any wrongdoing, saying that the arbitration ruling just confirms their claims.

The Croatian government is now considering an idea to sell 25 percent of state power board HEP in an initial public offering to help fund a buyout of MOL's interest in INA.

Some analysts and experts have expressed doubts that this would raise enough money and the partners in the ruling coalition have yet to take a final decision on any buyout.

At the moment it is unclear what price MOL would want for its stake. INA's market capitalisation equals some 32 billion kuna ($4.6 billion), but analysts say it is hardly a relevant value given a very low free float of some five percent. ($1 = 6.9433 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)