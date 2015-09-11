Croatia banks want dialogue with govt on franc loans

ZAGREB, Sept 11 Eight Croatian banks urged the
government on Friday to open a dialogue on a solution for loans
denominated in Swiss francs, just one day after the government
proposed conversion into euros with the costs entirely falling
on the banks.
"We are ready to propose an improved solution in which the
burden will be balanced and fairly distributed among the
different stakeholders and where any legislative intervention
may only be granted as relief for vulnerable borrowers," the
banks said in a joint statement.
The banks involved are Austria's Erste, Hypo Group Alpe
Adria and Raiffeisenbank, Zagrebacka Banka owned by Italy's
UniCredit, PBZ owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's
Sberbank, Splitska Banka owned by France's Societe Generale and
Hungary's OTP.
The Croatian government proposed on Thursday to change
consumer credit laws to enforce conversion where the banks would
have to recalculate initial principal into euros and offer new
repayment plans.
The costs for the banks are tentatively assessed at around
one billion euros ($1.13 billion).
"We have been constantly expressing readiness to collaborate
with the government in finding a proper and sustainable
solution," the banks said.
The banks earlier said that a legally sustainable solution
would be voluntary and based on clear social criteria and
sharing of the costs.
A banking source told Reuters that legal steps were very
likely to be considered if the solution proposed by the
government takes force.
The parliament is likely to adopt the law in the next two
weeks and the implementation would start from Sept. 30.
Croatia's centre-left government is facing general election,
most likely in November, and the decision on the Swiss franc
loans is widely seen as a pre-election move. In most opinion
polls the conservative opposition is ahead of the
ruling Social Democrats.
There are 55,000 holders of loans denominated in Swiss
francs worth roughly 25 billion kuna ($3.73 billion). A majority
of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for mortgages or
buying property for commercial purposes.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
($1 = 6.6994 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)