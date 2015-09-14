Banks threaten legal action against Zagreb over Swiss franc loans

ZAGREB, Sept 14 Banks affected by Croatia's plan
to convert loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros plan to
start preparing legal action against the Croatian government, a
source at one of the banks said on Monday.
The source said the banks would submit the dispute to
arbitration through the International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes in Washington.
"Reactions from the government so far have not showed any
sign of willingness to discuss or negotiate with the banks. The
banks will thus start to prepare legal actions. They will send
pre-notices of dispute under the bilateral investment treaty
with Croatia," the source said.
The Croatian government proposed last week a plan under
which banks would bear all the costs of converting Swiss franc
loans. The banks immediately asked the
government for a dialogue before the measure is implemented.
Swiss franc loans, including mortgages, were sought after
during the credit boom of the early 2000s, when Swiss interest
rates were low. But they became far more expensive for borrowers
after the global financial crisis drove up the franc's value.
Last week, the government proposed changes to credit laws
to require conversion of the loans into euros and offer new
repayment plans. Costs for the banks are tentatively assessed at
around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).
Croatia's central bank, which voiced reservations about the
government's plan, said over the weekend it would do everything
possible to preserve the stability of the banking system.
The banks that called on the government to discuss the plan
include Austria's Erste, Hypo Group Alpe Adria and
Raiffeisenbank; Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit;
PBZ, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo; Russia's Sberbank;
Splitska Banka, owned by France's Societe Generale; and
Hungary's OTP.
Austria's finance ministry also urged Croatia to reconsider
the plan, saying it violated a bilateral agreement on investment
protection.
The banks have said that a legally sustainable solution
would be voluntary and based on clear criteria and sharing of
the costs.
About 55,000 people in Croatia hold loans denominated in
Swiss francs, worth roughly 25 billion Croatian kuna ($3.75
billion). Most of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for
mortgages or buying property for commercial purposes.
($1 = 6.6652 kuna)
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Larry King)