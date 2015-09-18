Croatian parliament approves conversion of chf loans into euros

ZAGREB, Sept 18 Croatia's parliament adopted
legal changes on Friday enforcing the conversion of loans
denominated in Swiss francs into euros, a move expected to incur
costs of up to 8 billion kuna ($1.20 billion) for local banks.
Parliament supported the law despite threats from banks of
legal action against Zagreb and warnings from the central bank
about major losses for private lenders..
The law will take effect from the end of this month and
banks have until mid-November to convert the principals into
euros and deliver new repayment plans for loan holders.
Most of the Swiss franc loans were taken out during the
credit boom in the 2000s, driven by low interest rates, and were
primarily used for mortgages or buying commercial property.
($1 = 6.6479 kuna)
