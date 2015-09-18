UPDATE 2-Croatian parliament approves converting franc loans into euros

(Adds ECB legal opinion)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, Sept 18 Croatia's parliament approved
converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros on
Friday, a move expected to impose costs of up to 8 billion kuna
($1.20 billion) on local banks.
Parliament supported the law despite threats from banks of
legal action against Zagreb and warnings from the central bank
about major losses for private lenders..
The European Central Bank published a legal opinion warning
the law may reduce Croatia's international reserves, posing a
risk to its economic stability.
The law will take effect at the end of this month and banks
have until mid-November to convert loan principal into euros and
deliver new repayment plans for loan holders.
Most of Croatia's Swiss franc loans were made during the
credit boom in the 2000s, driven by low interest rates, and were
primarily used for mortgages or buying commercial property. When
the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc
and the franc surged, they became far more expensive to service.
The kuna eased to 7.62 against the euro from 7.57 on
Thursday amid increased demand for euros on the local market.
Market participants largely attributed it to the conversion law.
"There is no particularly strong activity on the local
market but there is demand among the banks and corporate sector
going only in one direction, towards buying euros," a dealer at
a major local bank said. "It is very likely related to these
legal changes that are seen boosting demand for euros."
($1 = 6.6479 kuna)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)