Croatia to convert Swiss franc loans into euros - govt source

ZAGREB Aug 25 Croatia plans to convert loans
denominated in Swiss francs into euros, a government source said
on Tuesday, a measure that should bring relief to tens of
thousands of Croatian debtors in the Swiss currency.
About 60,000 Croatians hold Swiss franc-denominated loans,
mainly taken out during the 2000s when many in central and
eastern Europe were attracted by low Swiss interest rates.
Since then a strong franc has driven the loans' costs
sharply higher and governments across the region have been
grappling for solutions.
"The government is likely to adopt the measure quite soon,"
the source said.
According to the plan, whose details have yet to be made
public, the costs of the conversion would be borne by the banks
while those losses would be recognised as a tax deduction.
Croatia's centre-left cabinet, which faces a parliamentary
election by early 2016, fixed the franc rate to the kuna at 6.39
for a period of one year in January, aiming to put a cap on the
mounting debts while a lasting solution is found.
The current market rate is around 7.00 kuna per franc.
($1 = 6.5649 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Andrew Heavens)