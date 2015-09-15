UPDATE 1-Croatia's conversion of CHF loans to impose major losses -central bank

(Adds details, background)

ZAGREB, Sept 15 Croatia's conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros will impose losses for the banking system worth three years of expected profits, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government proposed to convert all loans denominated in Swiss francs, worth some 25 billion kuna, into euros. Parliament will vote on the proposal this week or next.

"The costs of the conversion for the banks could reach around 8.0 billion kuna ($1.2 billion)," the central bank said.

The central bank said that the capital adequacy ratio for the banking system would fall to 19.7 percent from 23.5 percent, while Croatia's international reserves could be reduced by one billion euros.

The major local banks, which are owned by others in the European Union, have already threatened legal action against Zagreb over Swiss franc loans, which were popular for their low interest rates in the years leading up to the global financial crisis.

Over the weekend the central bank said that it had enough instruments and measures available to preserve the stability of the kuna currency and the banking system, despite the conversion costs.

The government said this week it would implement the conversion despite legal threats from the banks.

A general election is due later this year and the government's decision is widely seen as a move to appease voters. ($1 = 6.6885 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by)