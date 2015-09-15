UPDATE 1-Croatia's conversion of CHF loans to impose major losses -central bank

(Adds details, background)
ZAGREB, Sept 15 Croatia's conversion of Swiss
franc-denominated loans into euros will impose losses for the
banking system worth three years of expected profits, the
central bank said on Tuesday.
The government proposed to convert all loans denominated in
Swiss francs, worth some 25 billion kuna, into euros. Parliament
will vote on the proposal this week or next.
"The costs of the conversion for the banks could reach
around 8.0 billion kuna ($1.2 billion)," the central bank said.
The central bank said that the capital adequacy ratio for
the banking system would fall to 19.7 percent from 23.5 percent,
while Croatia's international reserves could be reduced by one
billion euros.
The major local banks, which are owned by others in the
European Union, have already threatened legal action against
Zagreb over Swiss franc loans, which were popular for their low
interest rates in the years leading up to the global financial
crisis.
Over the weekend the central bank said that it had enough
instruments and measures available to preserve the stability of
the kuna currency and the banking system, despite the conversion
costs.
The government said this week it would implement the
conversion despite legal threats from the banks.
A general election is due later this year and the
government's decision is widely seen as a move to appease
voters.
($1 = 6.6885 kuna)
