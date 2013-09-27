Croatian court issues detention order for CEO of Hungary's MOL

ZAGREB, Sept 27 A Croatian court issued a
detention order for the chief executive of Hungarian energy
group MOL, Zsolt Hernadi, after he failed to appear
for questioning in a bribery case, it said on Friday.
Croatian state prosecutors are investigating allegations
that MOL bribed former prime minister, Ivo Sanader, in 2008 to
gain control of Croatia's oil and gas firm INA even
without buying a majority stake.
Hungarian authorities have refused two requests from Croatia
to question Hernadi, citing the protection of national interests
and saying there was no legal reason to do so. Their refusal may
lead to Croatia issuing a European Arrest Warrant for Hernadi.
Hungary's own investigation in 2011-12 found that neither
MOL nor its officials played any role in the alleged bribery.
"He is a flight risk because the Hungarian side failed to
meet (Croatia's anti-graft police's) USKOK's request for
questioning him," the court said in a statement on its website.
MOL's general counsel said he had no knowledge of any
request from Croatia for Hernadi to be questioned, and called
the citing of flight risk "unreasonable and baseless".
Pal Kara referred in a written reply to Reuters questions to
the Hungarian authorities' dismissal of the case against MOL and
said authorities closed the case "due to lack of any criminal
act and refused to further investigate into other assertions
which amount to mere speculation and unfounded allegations."
Sanader was found guilty last year of accepting a 5 million
euro ($7 million) bribe from MOL in exchange for granting it a
dominant position in INA. Both MOL and Sanader deny the
accusations and Sanader has filed an appeal.
Hernadi has also denied any wrongdoing.
MOL owns close to 50 percent of INA, while the government
owns almost 45 percent. Croatia says MOL's management rights are
excessive and that the Hungarian company has failed to invest
adequately in INA's development.
The two started negotiating a new shareholder agreement this
month and a senior MOL official told Reuters the Hungarian side
was not willing to give up its management control of INA.