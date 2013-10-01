Croatia issues Interpol arrest warrant for CEO of Hungary's MOL

ZAGREB Oct 1 Croatia issued an Interpol arrest
warrant for the chief executive of Hungarian energy group MOL
, Zsolt Hernadi, on bribery charges, state news agency
Hina reported on Tuesday.
Croatia's former prime minister, Ivo Sanader, was found
guilty last year of accepting a 5 million euro ($7 million)
bribe in 2008 from MOL in exchange for granting it a dominant
position in oil and gas firm INA even without it buying
a majority stake.
Sanader has filed an appeal. Both MOL and Sanader firmly
deny the accusations.
Croatia also issued a European Arrest Warrant for Hernadi,
Hina said, which makes it more likely that he would be handed
over to Croatia by any other EU state.
No one at the national police headquarters in Zagreb was
immediately available to comment. A MOL spokesperson declined to
comment.
The warrants were issued after Hernadi failed to appear for
questioning in Zagreb last month in a bribery case. A Croatian
court issued a detention order last week - a precondition for
issuing an international arrest warrant - citing flight risk.
Hungarian authorities have refused two requests from Croatia
to question Hernadi, citing the protection of national interests
and saying there was no legal reason to do so.
Hungary's own investigation in 2011-12 found that neither
MOL nor its officials played any role in the alleged bribery.
Hernadi has also denied any wrongdoing.
MOL owns close to 50 percent of INA, while the government
owns almost 45 percent. Croatia says MOL's management rights are
excessive and that the Hungarian company has failed to invest
adequately in INA's development.
The two started negotiating a new shareholder agreement last
month.