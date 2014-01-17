Croatia takes Hungary's MOL to arbitration over jointly-owned INA

ZAGREB Jan 17 Croatia has filed a case taking Hungary's MOL to an international arbitration court in Geneva to seek cancellation of a 2009 deal that gave the Hungarian oil and gas company full management rights in Croatian energy firm INA.

"I can confirm that the suit has been filed today, but we expect the talks (on future management of INA) to continue nevertheless," a government source told Reuters on Friday.

State television HRT said Zagreb wanted to render null and void the 2009 agreement on management rights in INA, as well as a separate agreement on divesting INA's gas business.

MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with just under 50 percent, while the Croatian government has a nearly 45 percent stake and accuses MOL of acting as a majority owner. Croatia wants the right to influence major decisions.

Croatia's former prime minister Ivo Sanader was sentenced to 10 years in jail after being convicted of receiving a bribe from MOL in 2008 in exchange for giving it a dominant position in INA in the 2009 agreement.

Sanader, MOL and MOL's chief executive Zsolt Hernadi, who has also been named as a suspect in Croatia, deny the bribery allegations and Sanader is appealing against his conviction.

Croatia's action on Friday came a day after the two sides took a step towards a possible compromise over INA's future, saying they had held talks in a more constructive spirit and would soon continue them.

"There is no contradiction. The suit can be withdrawn at any moment, if there is an agreement. MOL has done the same and we're still talking," the source said.

MOL filed a request in November for arbitration against the Croatian government with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, citing Croatia's failure to buy INA's gas business, as had been previously agreed.

INA produces oil and gas, including operations in Africa and the Middle East, runs two refineries and is Croatia's biggest utility. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Anthony Barker)