MOL says not aware of Croatian court case, ready to face it

BUDAPEST Jan 18 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL
said on Saturday that it had not been notified by
Croatia about a case against it at an international arbitration
court but was ready to face any procedure.
A Croatian government source confirmed to Reuters late on
Friday that the government had filed a case taking Hungary's MOL
to an arbitration court in Geneva to seek cancellation of a 2009
deal that gave the Hungarian company full management rights in
the Croatian energy firm INA.
"We are not informed about any arbitration process by the
Croatian negotiation team. Nevertheless we are very well
prepared and do believe that we have a strong position regarding
any arbitration," MOL said in a statement.
MOL added that it would continue negotiations with Croatia
about INA. The Croatian source also said talks about the
partnership in INA would continue despite the court case.
State television HRT said on Friday that Zagreb wanted to
void the 2009 agreement on management rights in INA, as well as
a separate agreement on divesting INA's gas business.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with just under 50 percent,
while the Croatian government has a stake of almost 45 percent
and accuses MOL of acting as a majority owner. Croatia wants the
right to influence major decisions.
Croatia's action on Friday came a day after the two sides
took a step towards a possible compromise over INA's future,
saying they had held talks in a more constructive spirit and
would soon continue them.
