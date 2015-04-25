Swiss franc debtors march in Croatia, demand cen bank governor to resign

* Protesters demand central bank governor to resign
* Banks under pressure to offer "fair" solution to CHF loans
* Conversion into euros likely solution
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, April 25 Thousands of Croatians holding
loans denominated in Swiss francs took to the streets of Zagreb
on Saturday, demanding local banks to restructure the debts and
the central bank governor to step down for failing to take
action.
Some 60,000 Croatians hold around 27 billion kuna ($3.85
billion) worth of Swiss franc-denominated loans, mainly taken
out during the 2000s when many in central and eastern Europe
were attracted to low interest rates on the Swiss currency.
The franc surged in January when the Swiss central bank
scrapped its peg to the euro, driving the loans' costs sharply
higher. The Croatian government fixed the franc rate against the
kuna at 6.39 for one year to put a cap on the mounting debts.
The current market rate is 7.35 kuna per one franc.
The loans, a vast majority of them taken out for mortgages,
are equivalent to around eight percent of Croatia's gross
domestic product.
Carrying banners saying "Stop to financial slavery" and
chanting "Thieves", the protestors marched towards the main city
square and then split into two groups to head towards the
government offices and the central bank building.
The protestors want the loans to be converted into the
national currency and the interest rates to be reduced to the
level where they stood when the loans were taken.
"We demand the central bank governor to resign and a change
of monetary policy," Ivan Kontrec from Udruga Franak, which
organised the protest, told the gathering.
Kontrec said the central bank failed to take action when the
banks changed the level of interest rates "ilegally". The banks
have said they were acting in line with consumer credit laws.
They stand to lose some 400 million kuna this year due to the
capped exchange rate for the loans.
Udruga Franak is an association representing the Swiss franc
loan holders.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Boris Lalovac warned the
local banks, some 90 percent of which are in foreign hands, that
the government would have to act unless they offered a fair
long-term solution for the holders of loans pegged to the Swiss
franc.
"The banks have room in their balance sheets to restructure
the citizens' private debt and come up with a fair and thorough
solution. It is unacceptable that the citizens carry all the
risks of exchange and interest rates movements," he said.
The conversion of loans into the euro-denominated ones is
seen as the most likely solution, but the details of conversion
are yet to be defined.
($1 = 7.0110 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Clelia Oziel)