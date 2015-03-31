Croatian franc loan holders threaten mass protests

ZAGREB, March 31 Croatians with Swiss franc loans have announced mass protests from April after their group quit talks with the finance ministry and the central bank over how to deal with the franc's surge in value.

About 60,000 Croatians hold loans in Swiss francs, mainly taken out during the 2000s when many in Central and Eastern Europe were attracted by low Swiss interest rates. Since then a strong franc has driven the loans' costs sharply higher and governments across the region have been grappling for solutions.

Ivan Kontrec, a coordinator for the Croatian Udruga Franak group, accused the authorities of lacking commitment to finding a lasting solution.

"The other parties lack seriousness. We are going to stage mass protests because without that nothing is likely to change," Kontrec told a news conference on Tuesday.

Both the central bank and the ministry declined immediate comment.

Swiss franc loans held by Croatians are estimated at about 27 billion kuna ($3.8 billion) or a little under 8 percent of gross domestic product.

Adding to borrowers' pain, six years of recession and high unemployment have cut property values, meaning some Croatians owe more than their property is currently worth.

The banks, the finance ministry and the central bank started talks in February, after the government fixed the Swiss franc rate against its kuna currency at 6.39 for one year to ease pressure.

The planned solution included converting franc loans into euros and allowing mortgage holders unable to service their monthly loans to become tenants in their current property with an option of buying it back in the future.

Udruga Franak has demanded a loan conversion into kuna but the central bank fears this would deplete its currency reserves and threaten efforts to keep the kuna stable against the euro.

"Also, the commercial banks 'did not have the time' to prepare models for conversion into euros, while the finance ministry has been unnecessarily procrastinating," Kontrec said.

The group has posted an invitation on its Facebook page to join the first protest on April 25.

Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, has been in recession since 2008, with no growth expected this year.

($1 = 7.1237 kuna) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)