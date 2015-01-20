UPDATE 1-Croatian banks ask lawmakers to block Swiss franc rate fix

* Government wants to fix Swiss franc rate to help borrowers

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, Jan 20 Croatian banks urged parliament on Tuesday to reject a government proposal to protect homeowners who took out mortgages in Swiss francs by fixing the exchange rate for one year.

The government, which faces an election this year, wants to help householders who borrowed in Swiss francs to take advantage of low interest rates. They face huge losses after the Swiss central bank last week abandoned the currency's cap versus the euro, allowing its value to surge.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposal this week.

Some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia are denominated in Swiss francs, with a current value of around 27 billion kuna ($4.1 billion). That is slightly less than 10 percent of the overall loan portfolio of local banks, 90 percent of which are owned by foreign parents.

The government wants to fix the exchange rate at 6.39 kuna per franc for the next 12 months, roughly where it was trading before the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision. The central bank's mid-rate on Tuesday was 7.57 kuna per franc, making loans in the currency about 18.5 percent more expensive.

"Such a decision can only lead to additional problems and eventually burden taxpayers," Croatia's banking association, HUB, said in a statement, expressing surprise at Monday's announcement by Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic.

HUB said the banks had proposed a three-month fix in talks with the finance minister, pending an overall solution.

A banking source said the proposal would hit profits but not endanger financial stability, adding: The banks were aware that they have to take up part of the costs."

Bozo Prka, CEO of Croatia's second biggest bank, Italian-owned PBZ, said the one-year fix would cost the banks about 80-90 million euros this year.

"For us it is 7-8 million euros this year and this shock can be absorbed. But the question is what comes after ... We hope the government will come back to the table," he said.

But Franak, which represents Croatians who borrowed in Swiss francs, said the loans should be converted into kuna at the rate prevailing when they were originally taken.

One, who gave his name as Milan, said his loan was worth 130,000 euros in 2008, and had since jumped to 185,000 euros.

Referring to the government's decision, 45-year-old Milan said: "Now I can go to bed without taking tranquilizers."

"However, we need a lasting solution," he said from the coastal city of Split. "It's simply not possible to repay such a loan."

($1 = 6.6405 kuna) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Matt Robinson and Catherine Evans)