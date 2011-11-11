UPDATE 2-Crocodile Gold cuts 2011 production outlook; shares fall

* Sees production 66,000-69,000 oz vs prior view
85,000-100,000 oz
* Shares plunge 19 pct
Nov 11 Canada's Crocodile Gold Corp
reported a quarterly loss, partly due to higher costs,
and lowered its gold production forecast for 2011 as it expects
much lower-than-expected head grades at its open pit mines in
northern Australia.
Shares of the company fell as much 19 percent and touched a
more than two-year low of 44 Canadian cents.
The forecast reduction was also due to a delay in operations
at its Cosmo mine in northern Australia, the company said in a
statement.
Toronto-based Crocodile cut its gold production outlook for
the year to 66,000-69,000 ounces at a cash cost of $1,400-$1,500
per ounce in 2011, from its earlier forecast of 85,000-100,000
ounces, with a cash cost of $875-$975 per ounce.
The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $6.1
million, or 2 cents a share. In the same quarter last year, it
posted a net income of $2.4 million, or 1 cent a share.
Revenue was flat at $30.6 million.
The company's stock was down 15 percent at 46 Canadian cents
in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)