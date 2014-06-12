UPDATE 2-Canada's Long Run Exploration to buy Crocotta Energy

(Changes deal value to Canadian dollar after company's
clarification)
June 12 Canadian oil and gas producer Long Run
Exploration Ltd said it would buy Crocotta Energy Inc
for about C$357 million ($329 million), including debt.
Under the terms of the deal, Long Run will acquire
Crocotta's Edson Cardium and Bluesky assets in Edmonton,
Alberta.
The deal includes the assumption of about $115 million in
debt.
Long Run said the deal would allow it to add about 7,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in natural gas and
light oil production.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also raised its average
production forecast for 2014 to 32,100 boe/d from its earlier
range of 25,500-26,500 boe/d. It increased its average
production forecast for 2015 to 43,200 boe/d after the deal.
The deal follows Long Run's acquisition of natural gas
assets in Alberta from Crew Energy Inc in April for
about C$225 million or about $206 million at the time the deal
was announced.
The boards of directors of both companies have approved the
deal.
Long Run shares closed at C$5.63 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday, while shares of Crocotta Energy closed at
C$4.16.
($1 = 1.0852 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)