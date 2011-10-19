UPDATE 2-Crocotta Energy ups 2011 exit output, capex view

* Expects to exit the year with a production rate of
5,500-6,100 boepd
* Raises full-year capital expenditure to $79 million from
$51 million
* Current output estimated to be over 5,000 boepd
(Adds share movement)
Oct 19 Canada's Crocotta Energy Inc on
Wednesday raised its full-year exit production forecast and
boosted capital expenditure, sending the company's shares up as
much as 10 percent in morning trade.
The juinior oil and natural gas explorer said it now expects
to exit the year with a production rate of 5,500-6,100 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous forecast
of 4,500 boepd.
Current production is estimated to be over 5,000 boepd with
an additional 1,000 boepd under restriction due to
infrastructure constraints, the company said in a statement.
Crocotta , which focuses primarily on west-central
Alberta and northeast British Columbia, also raised its
full-year capital expenditure to $79 million from $51 million.
The company said it will construct new pipelines to
accommodate the additional production and expects to finish
building facilities by mid-December.
On Wednesday, research firm Paradigm Capital
raised its price target on the stock to $3.75 from $3.50, citing
confidence in the company's operations in the Bluesky oil and
natural gas formation in Alberta.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company were trading up
about 9 percent at C$2.87 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They
have gained about 8 percent since Crocotta posted a
second-quarter profit in August.
The stock was one of the top traded on the exchange with
over 260,000 shares changing hands by 1015 ET.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Supriya Kurane)