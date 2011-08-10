UPDATE 1-Crocotta Energy posts Q2 profit on higher production

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Aug 10 Canadian oil and natural gas company Crocotta Energy Inc posted a second-quarter profit on higher production and said it is on target to meet or exceed its prior forecast for the third quarter.
For the April-June quarter, the company's net income was C$374,000, compared with a loss of C$1.3 million, a year ago.
Funds from operations were C$6.9 million, or 8 Canadian cents a share, up from C$2.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Production rose 23 percent to 3,012 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) due to higher drilling at the Edson field in west central Alberta.
Revenue was up 59 percent to C$12.3 million.
In the second quarter, oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas royalties increased 46 percent to C$1.7 million.
Per unit production cost was C$8.87 per barrel of oil equivalent, down from C$9.64 per barrel of oil equivalent, in the year-ago period.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$2.60 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)