REFILE-UPDATE 1-Crocotta Energy output to more than double

June 5 Oil and natural gas company Crocotta
Energy Inc expects its second-quarter output to more
than double on higher drilling in Alberta and British Columbia,
which could help the company exceed its full-year production
outlook.
The company will meet or surpass its production forecast of
7,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2012 given
its current output, Crocotta said in a statement on Tuesday.
Crocotta, which operates mainly in west-central Alberta and
northeast British Columbia, expects second-quarter output to
rise to an average of about 7,300 boepd from 3,012 boepd a year
earlier.