Crocs appoint Gregg Ribatt as CEO

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 15 Crocs Inc, known for its colorful clog shoes, said it appointed Gregg Ribatt as chief executive, effective late January 2015.
The company had said it would hire a CEO with a focus on earnings growth after John McCarvel retired in April.
Ribbatt would be paid an annual base salary of $950,000, the company said on Monday.
Up to Monday's close, the Niwot, Colorado-based company's stock has fallen more than 23 percent this year. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* INTELSAT EXTENDS AGREEMENT WITH STARZ FOR GALAXY FLEET PROGRAMMING DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
* Capstone Mining announces amendments to corporate credit facility