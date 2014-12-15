Crocs appoint Gregg Ribatt as CEO

Dec 15 Crocs Inc, known for its colorful clog shoes, said it appointed Gregg Ribatt as chief executive, effective late January 2015.

The company had said it would hire a CEO with a focus on earnings growth after John McCarvel retired in April.

Ribbatt would be paid an annual base salary of $950,000, the company said on Monday.

Up to Monday's close, the Niwot, Colorado-based company's stock has fallen more than 23 percent this year. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)