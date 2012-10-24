Crocs quarterly revenue misses estimates

Oct 24 Shoemaker Crocs Inc posted lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue hurt by weakness in the European market.

The company, known for its colorful clogs, said net income rose to $45.1 million, or 49 cents per share, from $30.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $295.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $302.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Crocs, which have risen more than 11 percent this year, were down more than 4 percent after the bell. They closed at $16.19 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.