Japan's Croesus delays Singapore share listing-IFR

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
HONG KONG Nov 14 Croesus Retail Trust (CRT), which focuses on retail real estate in Japan, postponed a Singapore initial public offering of about S$800 million ($654 million) because of weak markets, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the deal.
The trust, which is part-owned by Marubeni Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., decided to delay the deal until early 2013 after meeting potential investors the past two weeks, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The IPO was marketed to investors at an indicative yield in the high 7 percent range for fiscal year 2013 and in the low 8 percent range for fiscal 2014, a source with knowledge of the deal said previously.
Citigroup and DBS Group Holdings were joint global coordinators of the IPO, with Standard Chartered also acting as a bookrunner.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).