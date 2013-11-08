版本:
2013年 11月 8日

CORRECTED-CWB sees more canola and wheat than Statscan

(Corrects that CWB estimated production for Western Canada, not Canada)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 7 CWB, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, said on Thursday that Western Canadian farmers harvested more canola and wheat than Statistics Canada estimated in October.

CWB director of weather and market analysis Bruce Burnett estimated canola production at 16.81 million tonnes, up from Statscan's guess of 15.89 million tonnes, and saw all-wheat production at 31.39 million tonnes, higher than Statscan's estimate of 30.46 million tonnes.

Burnett gave his estimates at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba. CWB owned a government-granted marketing monopoly for Western Canada's wheat and barley until August 2012, and is now a small grain marketer.

On Wednesday at the conference, Bunge Ltd pegged the canola harvest at 17.43 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jim Marshall)
