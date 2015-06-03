Western Canada farmers scramble for canola seed to re-plant after frost

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 3
farmers are scrambling to find scarce canola seed as they
re-plant crops snuffed out by frost and insects.
Farmers have until mid- to late June to plant ahead of
insurance deadlines, but the later they sow canola, the higher
the risk of damage later from heat or frost. Canada is the
biggest producer and exporter of canola, used to produce
vegetable oil.
Western Canada's Prairies are prone to crop-damaging
weather, from floods to drought, but severe frost last week
arrived unusually late in spring.
"We've never seen an event like this," said Rob Schultz,
vice-president of sales and commercial operations for Bayer
CropScience Canada, whose InVigor brand makes up
about half of Western Canada's canola seed sales. "We're trying
to go as fast as we can to manage the demand."
Since last week's frost, government crop insurance
corporations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan have registered 1,500
and 900 crop insurance claims respectively, mostly for canola.
For the year, Manitoba has received 2,550 claims for
re-seeding covering 800,000 acres (324,000 hectares), mostly
since last week, said claims manager David Van Deynze.
David Hansen, chief executive of Winnipeg-based Canterra
Seeds, estimates that farmers are re-sowing 1 million acres of
canola across the Prairies.
Both Bayer and rival Monsanto said they moved
quickly to transfer seed inventories to short areas such as
southwestern Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan, as well as treat
additional seed.
"The supply isn't really the issue, it's more around getting
it in the right place at the right time," Schultz said.
Kyle Holman usually buys seed near his Crystal City,
Manitoba farm. But this week he drove 90 minutes for most of the
seed he will need to replant 560 canola acres.
He planted those acres during the first week of May, earlier
than usual. That canola survived flea beetles and a cold blast
around mid-May before frost destroyed it last weekend.
"It's very frustrating and disappointing to lose it this
late," Holman said.
Others have it worse. Some of Holman's neighbors are
planting canola for the third time this spring.
Typically, about 0.4 percent of the canola seed Monsanto
sells for spring planting is re-seeded, but this year that
percentage may be 3 percent, said Neil Arbuckle, Monsanto
Canada's national sales and strategy lead.
"We've done our best to get product into the hands of
farmers, who are quite antsy to get product into the ground," he
said.
