Canadian railways make progress on easing grain logjam

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 Canadian grain
shipments by rail have picked up since earlier this month when
Ottawa ordered Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to improve service, CN
and a grain-handling group said on Tuesday.
Transportation bottlenecks have left crops landlocked after
a record-smashing harvest and frigid winter in Canada, the
world's biggest canola exporter and No. 2 wheat shipper.
Grain handlers have noticed "a slight improvement" in
railway service during the past week and a half, helped by
milder temperatures, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of
Western Grain Elevator Association, whose members include
Cargill Ltd, Richardson International Limited and
Viterra.
CN, the biggest Canadian railway, spotted an average of
4,320 grain hopper cars per week at country elevators for the
the past two weeks, up from an average of 2,964 cars per week in
February, said CN spokesman Mark Hallman.
The railway is in process of adding 500 more hopper cars,
and intends to continue spotting more than 4,000 cars per week
until Port of Thunder Bay, Ontario opens in early April, Hallman
said. After that, it can move closer to the government-ordered
target of 5,500 cars per week, provided there is strong
collaboration from grain companies, he said.
Each hopper car contains about 90 tonnes of grain.
Canadian Pacific spokesman Ed Greenberg declined to disclose
the number of cars it has recently deployed, but said the
railway company is moving a record volume of Canadian grain.
The Canadian government ordered CN and CP on March 7 to
collectively double weekly grain shipments to 1 million tonnes
or the equivalent of 11,000 cars, and gave them four weeks to
work up to that pace.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said Ottawa would also
introduce draft legislation later this year to ensure Canadian
shippers could get their products to market "in a predictable
and timely way."
Sobkowich said estimates of the number of hopper cars
available last week vary by grain company, but last week may
have been the busiest in 2014 so far.
Most grain hopper cars have been destined in recent weeks to
the West Coast and Port of Thunder Bay, Sobkowich said. Thunder
Bay may open to vessels in the coming weeks once ice melts on
Lake Superior.