Canadian farmers load U.S.-bound grain trucks to beat backlog

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 27 Truckloads of
Canadian canola and wheat are flowing briskly into U.S. crushing
plants and elevators, as Canada's farmers seek to get round an
unprecedented backlog of crops destined for ports.
A record-smashing Canadian harvest and brutal winter have
overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Limited, the key links in moving western crops
to ports on the Pacific Ocean, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence
Seaway.
As much as C$20 billion ($18 billion) worth of grain and
oilseeds is piled up in country elevators and farm bins waiting
for rail cars, limiting sales opportunities in Canada and
pinching farmers' cash flow.
Instead of waiting longer for port-bound trains, some
farmers are loading trucks to buyers like Northstar Agri
Industries, which crushes canola near Hallock, Minnesota, 40
kilometres (25 miles) from the Canadian border.
Northstar has bought more Canadian canola than usual from
grain handlers and farmers north of the border, said Neil
Juhnke, its president and chief operating officer.
"They're looking for a market that has some liquidity,"
Juhnke said. "In a lot of cases we're hearing their local
elevators are not receiving or are taking bids down."
"We're well supplied through the remainder of this crop
year."
Northstar will rely on Canadian canola for as much as 65
percent of its 420,000 tonne annual supply after heavy rain fell
during last year's planting season in parts of North Dakota.
The United States imported about 1.7 million tonnes of
non-durum Canadian wheat from August through January, up
one-third year over year, according to Statistics Canada data.
U.S. canola imports from Canada more than doubled in the
same period to nearly 432,000 tonnes, according to Statscan's
data, which includes Canadian exports from licensed facilities
like grain handlers as well as unlicensed sellers, such as
farmers.
But that surge of southbound Canadian crops hasn't reached
Legumex Walker Inc, which usually relies mostly on rail
cars of canola to supply its 367,000-tonne capacity crushing
plant in Washington state.
Logistics problems have forced the company to run the plant
at 60 percent capacity this winter and just break even, said
Chief Executive Joel Horn.
Legumex has expanded the geographic area of its trucking
program to pull in more canola from Western Canada and cash in
on historically high crushing profit margins, Horn said.
"It's just a matter of getting trucks, and trucks are tight
too, just like rail cars," Horn said in an interview. "If you
can imagine a way (to get canola), we're doing it."
The Canadian government on Wednesday introduced legislation
that will require each of the major railways to move at least
500,000 tonnes of grain weekly from April to August in an effort
to whittle down stocks.
Canadian railways stopped delivering grain to the United
States earlier this winter to focus instead on the West Coast,
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said in February. They have
since resumed moving crops by rail to the United States, but the
volume amounts only to "a little dribble," Ritz said on
Thursday.
The incentive for Canadian farmers to move crops south is
enormous, said Brenda Tjaden Lepp, chief analyst at FarmLink
Marketing Solutions, which arranges sales for Canadian farmers
with U.S. buyers. Wheat from Saskatchewan can fetch a premium of
C$1 to C$1.50 per bushel in the U.S., she said.
Oats are also starting to move into the U.S., where there
are thin supplies of oats for breakfast cereal and bars. Tjaden
Lepp said one U.S. miller has for the past several weeks sent
its own trucks to southern Manitoba farms to load oats.
The worst crop backlogs are in parts of Saskatchewan and
Alberta's Peace River region, which are generally further away
from U.S. markets than Manitoba farms, she said.
Until August 2012, when the Canadian government scrapped the
Canadian Wheat Board's marketing control over western wheat and
barley, farmers could not have legally trucked those crops
south.
The U.S. Wheat Associates, which promotes U.S.
exports, supports an open border, but says grain should flow
both ways. The group has asked the Canadian government for
changes to its wheat variety registration system, which
currently discounts U.S. wheat, said spokesman Steve Mercer.
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
(Editing by Stephen Powell)