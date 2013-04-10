Lanworth raises U.S. corn forecast, cuts soybean outlook

CHICAGO, April 10 Lanworth has slightly raised
its 2013/14 U.S. corn production outlook as the U.S. Agriculture
Department's latest prospective plantings report indicates corn
acreage will be bigger than the crop forecaster initially
expected.
Lanworth also said on Wednesday that it had lowered its U.S.
soybean production outlook and trimmed its wheat harvest
forecast.
It estimated the U.S. corn harvest at 13.720 billion
bushels, up a touch from its prediction two weeks ago of 13.640
billion.
Lanworth lowered its U.S. soybean production view to 3.380
billion bushels from 3.455 billion and its wheat production
estimate to 2.020 billion bushels from 2.023 billion.
The forecaster cited farmer plans for a higher ratio of corn
to soybean plantings in Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, North
Dakota and South Dakota as the reason for the changes.
In South America, Lanworth lowered its expectations for
2012/13 corn production in Argentina to 25.0 million tonnes from
25.5 million and its soybean production view in that country to
49.0 million tonnes from 50.5 million due to drought in northern
areas.
Lanworth also cut its estimate of the 2012/13 Brazil corn
crop to 76.0 million tonnes from 76.4 million and raised its
Brazilian soybean production forecast to 81.7 million tonnes
from 81.1 million.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at: