Lanworth boosts world corn, soy view on raised U.S. crop outlook

CHICAGO Oct 9 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday raised its estimate on the size of 2013/14 world corn
and soybean crops due to bigger-than-expected yields from the
U.S. harvest.
Lanworth said it expects world corn production to reach 953
million tonnes, up from its previous outlook of 949 million. It
boosted its estimate of the global soybean crop by 2 million
tonnes to 286 million.
In the United States, Lanworth said it expected a corn crop
of 13.708 billion bushels, up from its previous outlook of
13.483 billion. It raised its U.S. soybean harvest estimate to
3.160 billion bushels from 3.112 billion.
"Early harvested corn yields reported by elevator operators
in Illinois and Indiana imply state level yields at 178 and 174
bushels per acre-at or near record high levels," Lanworth said
in a report.
Yield reports from Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin
also were topping expectations.
For soybeans, Lanworth's raised expectations were due to
increases in yield projections in Michigan, Nebraska, South
Dakota and Illinois.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at: