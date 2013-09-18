Lanworth raises U.S. corn production view to 13.483 billion bushels

CHICAGO, Sept 18 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday slightly raised its forecast for U.S. corn production
to 13.483 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 152.9
bushels per acre.
Lanworth cited improved yield expectations in Kansas,
Nebraska, and South Dakota for the boost in its forecast, which
it said still fell below the U.S. Agriculture Department's
outlook.
The forecaster left its estimate for world corn production
unchanged at 942 million tonnes.
Lanworth raised its outlook for world soybean production by
3 million tonnes to 281 million tonnes.
For wheat, it raised its world harvest outlook to 704
million tonnes from 702 million after raising its forecast for
crops in Kazakhstan and Russia.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at: