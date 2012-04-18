REFILE-Farm group seeks U.S. halt on "dangerous" crop chemicals

By Carey Gillam
April 18 A coalition of more than 2,000 U.S.
farmers and food companies said Wednesday it is taking legal
action to force government regulators to analyze potential
problems with proposed biotech crops and the weed-killing
chemicals to be sprayed over them.
"These are the most dangerous chemicals out there," said
John Bode, a Washington lawyer and lobbyist hired by the Save
Our Crops Coalition.
Unlike past protests of new biotech crops, the coalition
comprises many grower groups that use and support biotechnology.
This is not a biotech complaint, they say, but one focused on
the danger of the chemicals to be used with the bioscopes.
Global chemical and seed companies including Dow Agro
Sciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co, and Monsanto Co.
are racing to roll out combinations of genetically
altered crops and new herbicides to counter spreading weeds that
are choking millions of acres of U.S. farmland.
"They (farmers) need this new technology," said Joe Vertin,
global business leader for Dow's new herbicide-protected crops
called "Enlist."
Dow and Monsanto say the new herbicide combinations and
crops that tolerate those chemicals are badly needed by corn,
soybean and cotton farmers as weeds increasingly resist
treatments of the most commonly used herbicide, glyphosate-based
Roundup.
Critics says key ingredients in the new herbicides -- 2,4-D
for Dow and dicamba for Monsanto -- are already in use in the
marketplace and have proved hard to track. Wind, heat and
humidity can move the chemical particles miles, damaging
gardens, crops and trees, they say.
"The danger that 2,4-D and dicamba pose is a real threat to
crops ... nearly every food crop," said Steve Smith, director of
agriculture at Red Gold, the world's largest canned tomato
processor, and a leader of the Save Our Crops Coalition.
The coalition represents more than 2,000 farmers and groups
such as the Indiana Vegetable Growers Association, the Ohio
Produce Growers and Marketers Association, and major food
processors Seneca and Red Gold.
Over the last four years, more than $1 million in damages
have been filed in lawsuits and insurance claims by Midwestern
growers who have suffered crop losses due to 2,4-D and dicamba
that has drifted onto their farms, Smith said.
Those losses would increase with the new herbicide-tolerant
crops because farmers would then be spraying more of the
herbicides and later in the growing season, the coalition says.
In their legal petitions, the group is asking the Department
of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct an environmental impact study
on the ramifications of a release of a new 2,4-D tolerant corn
that is to be accompanied by Dow's new herbicide mix containing
both 2,4-D and glyphosate. It wants a similar environmental
impact statement on the dicamba and glyphosate herbicide
tolerant crops being developed by Monsanto.
The coalition is also demanding the Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) conduct a Scientific Advisory Panel (SAP) meeting
and appoint advisors to the panel to address herbicide spray
drift.
Dow plans to roll out as early as 2013 its 2,4-D tolerant
corn and new 2,4-D based herbicide. The 2,4-D ingredient was a
component of Agent Orange defoliant used in Vietnam.
A petition started by the Center for Food Safety says 2,4-D
will "likely harm people and their children, including farmers,
and the environment," and that USDA has not properly assessed
the impact of Dow's plan for a new 2,4-D based crop system.
Dow AgroSciences executives say the fears are unwarranted as
their herbicide formulation does not have the problematic
"drift" problems that other 2,4-D formulations have.
"We're highly into stewardship and want to be sure the
farmers get this right," said Dow spokeswoman Kenda
Resler-Friend. "Nobody wants trouble with their neighbor. They
want to do the right thing."