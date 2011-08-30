UPDATE 1-Crossrail contract award delayed until 2014

* Contract award pushed back to 2014 from late 2013

* Crossrail says delay could save tens of millions of pounds

* UK procurement review findings can now be taken into account (Adds details)

LONDON, AUG 30 Crossrail, Europe's largest infrastructure project, said it had delayed the award of a contract to build 60 train carriages to save costs and allow the British government's review of public procurement to be taken into account.

Crossrail, a 16 billion pounds ($26.2 billion) project to build a new railway link under central London, said it had pushed back the award of the contract to 2014 from late 2013, potentially increasing the chance that the deal will go to a UK company.

"Crossrail had identified that significant operational cost savings, running into tens of millions, can be realised for taxpayers by introducing rolling stock to the rail network over shorter period of time," Crossrail's programme director Andy Mitchell said in a statement.

"As a consequence of the shorter delivery timescales, contract award is not required until 2014 and therefore the issuing of tender documents can be deferred, allowing the conclusions of the government's review of public procurement to be taken into account."

The review was announced in the wake of a controversial decision in June to award a consortium led by Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) a contract to build 1,200 train carriages for London's Thameslink commuter line service.

Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) - the only remaining train builder in Britain - said in July that it was cutting 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, central England, after it lost out on the Thameslink deal .

Crossrail now expects tender documents to be issued in 2012, having previously expected the tender to be issued in late 2011 with contract awards in late 2013.

Rolling stock will be introduced onto the Great Eastern Main Line from May 2017, rather than December 2016, Crossrail added.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)