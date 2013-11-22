版本:
BRIEF-Crossroads Systems appoints Richard Coleman Jr CEO

Nov 22 Crossroads Systems Inc : * Appoints Richard K. Coleman, Jr. as president and CEO * Says Coleman had previously been serving as interim president and chief

executive since May 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
