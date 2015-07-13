Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike raises $100 mln in funding round

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 13
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 Closely held
cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Inc has raised $100 million in a
funding round led by Google Capital, giving it an
undisclosed valuation that sources close to the transaction said
was approaching $1 billion.
Irvine, California-based CrowdStrike had previously raised
$56 million and is riding a valuation surge in both
cybersecurity companies and the broader technology industry.
The company claims five of the world's 10 largest banks and
three of the top 10 oil and gas firms among its clients.
CrowdStrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said some of
the money would help expand the company's presence in Europe,
Asia and the Middle East.
Google Capital partner Gene Frantz said his investment is
the Google fund's first announced foray into security. It has
also backed SurveyMonkey, Lending Club Corp and
Glassdoor.
Other investors in CrowdStrike's Series C round include
hosting provider Rackspace Hosting Inc and earlier
investors Accel and Warburg Pincus.
Like larger rival Mandiant, now owned by FireEye Inc
, CrowdStrike has amassed a following by researching,
detecting and fighting some of the most sophisticated electronic
intrusions, which are often backed by rival countries.
Such firms have gained attention and revenue as more
traditional antivirus companies have come to be seen as
insufficient and major breaches become a greater concern for
more companies.
CrowdStrike's software reports actions being taken on
endpoint user machines, whether or not they have been authorized
by other programs.
Kurtz said that Google will not take a board seat but that
CrowdStrike would benefit from Google advice on a range of
issues, including growth and on defending mobile devices running
the company's Android software.
He said that Google's deep experience with Linux will also
help CrowdStrike do more to protect network-connected devices,
which often run embedded versions of the open-source Linux.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)