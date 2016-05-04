Australian billionaire Packer reduces stake in Macau casino group

HONG KONG May 4 Australian billionaire James
Packer is to step down as co-chairman of Macau casino operator
Melco Crown after Crown Resorts cut its stake raising $800
million to fund overseas gaming developments, the companies said
on Wednesday.
Crown's stake in Melco will fall to 27.4 percent from 34.3
percent after Melco International Development repurchases 155
million shares from a subsidiary called Crown Asia Investments.
After the deal, Melco International's stake will increase to
37.9 percent from 34.3 percent.
Crown Resorts stake sale comes at a time when revenues in
Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, have slumped. Macau is
the only place Chinese nationals are allowed to gamble legally
in casinos. But revenues have tumbled over the past two years
due to slowing economic growth and Beijing's crackdown on
corruption, which has hit demand from wealthy gamblers.
Analysts said the move was largely positive for Melco as it
gives full control to Lawrence Ho for operations and strategic
direction of the company.
Aaron Fischer, gaming analyst at CLSA in Hong Kong, said
Crown's move was likely to help it to fund other projects in
Australia and Las Vegas.
James Packer took over the running of Crown, then a media
conglomerate called Publishing and Broadcasting Ltd, following
his father's death in 2005, and transformed it into one of the
world's biggest casino developers and operators.
(Reporting by Farah Master. Editing by Jane Merriman)