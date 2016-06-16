UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts shares jump on break-up plan

(Recasts, updates shares, adds analyst quote)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's No. 1 casino firm
Crown Resorts Ltd won support from investors and
analysts on Thursday for a plan to split the business,
reigniting speculation billionaire owner James Packer may take
part of the company private.
Ending months of speculation, Crown said late Wednesday it
plans to spin off its overseas assets to protect Australian
investors from the effects of a Chinese gambling crackdown that
has ravaged Macau casinos for two years.
Shares in Crown, which has a market capitalisation of about
A$9 billion ($6.6 billion), jumped 13 percent to A$13.23 in a
flat overall market, hitting a 10-month high and posting their
biggest one-day rally since 2009.
Analysts said the reaction reflected relief that Crown's
shareholders may soon benefit from fast growing turnover at its
Australian casinos in Melbourne and Perth, with another due to
be added in Sydney, without a drag from Macau.
The proposal could also signal that Packer, who owns 53
percent of Crown, could reconsider taking the company private in
concert with private equity interests, a prospect which has been
the subject of speculation for months.
"Macau is the problem, so splitting the business I'd say is
a direct result of feedback from private equity players, that
they're not interested in financing a privatisation of the Macau
business," said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy.
CLSA analyst Sacha Krien said investors were also drawn to a
proposed listing of a 49 percent stake in Crown's Australian
hotel assets, which was part of its plan to split the company.
"There's some genuine excitement about what sort of value
can be generated, given some of the hotel deals out on the
market," Krien said. "The share price reaction is probably more
a reflection of the property IPO."
In a statement issued by Crown, Packer, who quit the board
in 2015, said he fully supported the board's decision to split
the business.
In a note to investors, Citi upgraded its target price for
Crown to A$14.70, from A$14.50.
"Whilst there are still many unknowns at this stage we view
the proposals as a positive for shareholders," Citi analyst
Rohan Sundram said.
($1 = 1.3607 Australian dollars)
