Billionaire Packer returns to Crown Resorts' board

SYDNEY Jan 10 Crown Resorts Ltd on Tuesday said its biggest shareholder, Australian billionaire James Packer, will return to the casino company's board less than a month after it announced its near-total exit from global gaming hubs Las Vegas and Macau.
Packer's return comes just over a year after he left the board ahead of a mooted strategy to take the company private, and as part of a major executive reshuffle as the firm scales back its global expansion plans.
"There was the privatisation plan ... that was all about a global growth play and it seems like that is completely out of the picture now," said Mathan Somasundaram, a strategist with stockbroker Baillieu Holst.
Robert Rankin would step down as chairman to be replaced by long-time Packer lieutenant John Alexander on Feb. 1, the company said in a statement. Rankin would remain on the board.
In a surprise trading update on Dec. 15, the company scrapped plans to build a casino in Nevada, said it would sell half its stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and cancelled plans to spin off its international assets. ($1 = 1.3585 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)
