Australia's Crown Resorts to boost returns to shareholders after Macau sale

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian casino group Crown Resorts on Friday said it would increase the size of a share buyback and distribution to investors by A$300 million ($220 million) after selling an additional stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment.
Crown said it had reduced its stake in Melco Crown to 11.2 percent, with 5.5 percent held through a cash-settled equity swap. Combined with the planned sale of 13.4 percent of Melco Crown announced on Thursday, Crown said it would receive proceeds of A$1.9 billion from the share sales. ($1 = 1.3594 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alison Williams)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.