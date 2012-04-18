UPDATE 1-Crown Holdings 1st-qtr beats on demand from emerging markets

BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Q1 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.45
* Q1 sales $1.95 bln vs est $1.92 bln
* Q1 global beverage can volumes rose 7 pct
April 18 Crown Holdings, which makes cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in emerging markets such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.
Philadelphia-based Crown Holdings said new plants in China and Turkey, expected to be ready later this year, will help it meet the global demand for beverage cans.
Global beverage can volumes were up 7 percent in the first quarter at the company.
The company's January-March net income rose to $69 million, or 46 cents a share, from $16 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales at Crown Holdings, which competes with packaging supply companies like Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp , rose 3.5 percent to $1.95 billion.
On an average, analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $37.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 7.3 percent in value in the last three months.
