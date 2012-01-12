版本:
UPDATE 1-Crown Castle to buy certain assets from Wireless Capital

* Buys ground lease-related assets for $180 mln

* Says to assumes $320 mln in debt

Jan 12 Crown Castle International Corp said it will buy a portfolio of ground lease-related assets from Wireless Capital Partners LLC for about $180 million in cash.

Crown Castle will also assume about $320 million in debt, it said in a statement.

The portfolio, which generates an annual cash flow of about $42 million, comprises about 2,300 ground lease-related assets, the wireless communications tower company said.

Crown Castle shares closed at $46.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

