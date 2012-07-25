版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 04:21 BJT

Crown Castle profit rises

July 25 Wireless tower company Crown castle International Corp's second-quarter profit rose 74 percent, helped by higher-than- expected contribution from an acquired company and from network services.

The Houston, Texas-based company earned $117.1 million, or 40 cents per share, on revenue of $586 million.

