版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 14日 星期四 20:55 BJT

CORRECTED-Crown Castle to sell Australian unit for A$2 bln

(Corrects headline and lead to say deal value is in Australian dollars, not U.S. dollars)

May 14 Telecommunications tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it would sell its majority-owned Australian unit, CCAL, to a group of investors led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for about A$2 billion in cash.

Crown Castle, which owns 77.6 percent of the unit, expects to receive net proceeds of about $1.3 billion after accounting for debt and expenses. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐