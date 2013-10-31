Food packager Crown to buy Mivisa Envases for 1.2 bln euros

Oct 31 Food packaging company Crown Holdings Inc said it will buy Spanish food-can producer Mivisa Envases for 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 billion) to expand in Spain.

Crown will buy Mivisa from investment funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group LP, N+1 Mercapital and management, the company said in a statement.

Crown said it expects the deal to close in 2014.