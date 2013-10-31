Food packager Crown to buy Mivisa Envases for 1.2 bln euros

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Food packaging company Crown Holdings Inc said it will buy Spanish food-can producer Mivisa Envases for 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 billion) to expand in Spain.
Crown will buy Mivisa from investment funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group LP, N+1 Mercapital and management, the company said in a statement.
Crown said it expects the deal to close in 2014.
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.